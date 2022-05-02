James Rodríguez reappeared in public this weekend attending the wedding of his younger sister, the “influencer” Juana Valentina Restrepo.

The images of the young content creator’s wedding went viral due to a story with which the ’10’ congratulated her on Instagram.

“May you be very happy. I love you”wrote the current player of Al Rayyan, from Qatar, in a photograph of the wedding in which he is seen embracing his sister.

James Rodríguez, at Juana Valentina’s wedding Photo: Taken from Instagram

Before the diffusion of the photographs of the marriage, the majority of followers of James Rodríguez had a question about the inkwell: Who is the businessman your sister married?

James Rodriguez’s brother-in-law

James (left) in the first image. Victor Forero (right), in the second.

James Rodríguez’s brother-in-law is Victor Forero, a young businessman who would participate in several gastrobars in Bogotá.

According to Juana Valentina Restrepo herself on her YouTube channel, she met him when she was at school. As she said she, an ex-boyfriend of hers introduced him to her. Then, they followed each other on social networks but they did not mediate more word. He had a girlfriend.

Over time, Juana Valentina went to Spain after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with her brother James, who was going to play for Real Madrid. Being there, thousands of miles away, she began to bond with Victor because, as she says, “they talked all the time.” However, back in Colombia, things did not start in the best way. His mother forbade him to see him because of the “world” in which he moved.

“I cried and said: ‘My mom is never ever going to let me see him again. In her mind she thought that Victor had more world than me. […] I put myself in my mother’s position and said that she was right. A boy who works at parties surrounded by a bunch of girls, who is so young, what something serious might he want or what intentions he might have. Obviously my mom was taking care of me.”Juana narrated in one of her footage.

In the end, the mother of ’10’ is over her fear. Víctor and Juana formalized their relationship, had a son and are now married. A happy ending for what was a ‘forbidden love’.

