The Colombian James Rodríguez found in Sao Paulo the necessary continuity to become important again in the Colombian National Team. However, in Brazil they do not seem so happy with their performance.

James has only played one game since his last call-up to the National Team, in which he helped achieve victories against Brazil and Paraguay to leave Néstor Lorenzo's team in the 2026 World Cup qualification zone and to remain undefeated.

In Sao Paulo, Rodríguez played 14 games, with one goal and three assists, and won the Brazilian Cup, with which the club ensured its return to the Copa Libertadores. He did not appear in the final.

Several historical figures of the team have criticized James' performance. “We know that he is a different player. He has a very good track record in Europe and is still number 10 for the Colombian team. He has to find the context, that synergy between the fans and the institution, it is not just about playing well, it is not just about wanting,” declared Uruguayan Diego Lugano, Libertadores champion with the club, to Terra Brasil.

Less friendly was one of the club's historic scorers, Luis Fabiano, champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2012. “He has to be a starter if he deserves it, if he plays more than the others, if he has the conditions, if he is performing better. “Demand it because 'I'm James', I don't agree,” he told ESPN Brazil.

James golfer: another sporting facet of the '10'

While criticism rages in Brazil, James takes a break from football and shows a new side: that of a golfer. The Colombian player uploaded an image on his social networks in which he looks like an experienced player, wearing blue pants, a white t-shirt and a black cap.

The image was accompanied by a brief phrase: “Something different (something different).” One of the first comments was from her mother, Pilar Rubio, with heart emojis.

Not only football people reacted to James the golfer. Accounts specialized in this sport and even players like Carlos Ardila, who will be one of the country's representatives in the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, also did so.

