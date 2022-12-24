James Rodríguez: what will he do at Christmas?

James Rodriguez had a bittersweet return to competition after the break forced by the Qatar World Cup.

In the first match against Giannina, he could not make the difference he expected and the 2-2, which leaves the team fourth in the table and 12 points behind leader Panathinaikos, led to very angry scolding from the DT Michel.

And before the rematch against Asteras, on December 28, there is a short break to recharge energies, one like Christmas, which the left-hander is spending with his great friend. Marcelo.

Working, training and trying to make an effort to return to the top in Greek football, this is how, according to the Brazilian, the Colombian celebrates his end of the year.

James is accompanied by his family, with whom he will spend these end-of-year holidays.