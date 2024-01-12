Thiago Carpini was announced as the new coach of the Sao Paulo replacing Dorival Júnior, who went on to lead the Brazilian soccer team.

Carpini, 39 years old, committed to the São Paulo team until the end of 2024 and will have the challenges of Brazilian Super Cup and Copa Libertadores, as well as the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil, which he won last year.

Who is it?

“It's a magical moment, I prepared a lot for it. Working in São Paulo is a dream come true, especially in a year as important as that of the Libertadores,” he said

Carpini through an official note.

Carpini's arrival at São Paulo was reported as certain in the local media from the early hours of the day, but the news was only confirmed by the club at night.

Carpini led the clubs Holy Water and Youth. With the first he finished in second place in the Paulista Championship and with the second he returned to the First Division after 17 victories, 11 draws and only 4 defeats in 32 games.

Born in the municipality of Valinhos, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, Carpini played as a midfielder in Athletico Paranaense, Ponte Preta, Atlético MIneiro, Bahía and Guaraní. The new coach will begin training with São Paulo this Saturday.

Will James play?

James Rodriguez It has been intermittent at the club. Even some of the former players have not criticized him, as they expected more from him.



Dorival Junior He always gave him confidence, although he also hoped that the Colombian would do a little more on the court, but he supported him and spoke well of him.

Now, with Carpino, the Cucuteño has another opportunity to fight for ownership. There is already talk that the team will change, but it is not known for sure what the new coach's idea will be.

He knows that James can handle the ball, put the forwards in front of the rival goalkeeper and score goals, so what is said in Brazil is that he will give the midfielder more confidence. Colombia selection.

