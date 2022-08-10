James Rodríguez wears a new shirt and increases mystery about his future

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Photo:
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
The Qatari club has already started the new season in the League of that country.
August 10, 2022, 03:50 PM
There is no official announcement of what will happen to James Rodriguez for this 2022-2023 season, however, this Wednesday signs of what will happen in his career were known.
James had great expectations of returning to European football, as he himself stated at the time through his social networks.
James wanted, but nothing materialized. There were versions about apparent options in Porto, Valencia, Lazio, among others.
James, with a new shirt
So this Wednesday Al Rayyan made a key post by introducing the team’s new sports gear for the season now underway.
In the advertising, the Colombian player appears as the main player, wearing the red Al Rayyan shirt that is already beginning to be marketed, which suggests that the player could stay there.
In any case, some press versions indicate that the player insists on looking for a way out and for that he would try to terminate his contract, which runs until 2024, for which wearing the shirt would be nothing more than an act of his current contract.
James has not yet reappeared with Al Rayyan, after a new injury was rumored, which the player himself denied.
The Qatari club plays again this Thursday against Al Arabi.
SPORTS
