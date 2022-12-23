The wait is over to see the European leagues in action again, and although it does not have the same recognition as the big tournaments, the eyes of Colombians are on Greek football due to the performances of James David Rodriguez Rubio, who returned this Wednesday to be the protagonist with Olympiacos.

The Colombian midfielder led the good football shown by the rojiblanco club against Giannina in the first part of the local league. However, the match ended in equality with two goals.

For the result, the Spanish coach Míchel González came out angry. According to him, he said, because of the peace of mind that Olympiacos had, especially in the second half when they already had the score in their favor with 0-2.

And, as if the DT’s scolding was not enough, James Rodríguez was the target of criticism from the press.

Everything, because they argue, “I was walking”.

‘James was walking’

“In the first half we dominated the game despite the breaks, we had a very good rhythm, in general we dominated and managed to take the lead, we had a good first half. In the second half, although in the dressing room at half-time we talked about not having to change anything and that we had to play with a lot of pressure, we didn’t do that, we did the opposite. We had a bad second half and that’s why these consequences came”, said Míchel, at a press conference.

“We left too much space for the opponent to make counterattacks. In this case, our team let us control the rhythm and that’s where the two goals we conceded came from, ”he concluded.

Then, with those words in the background, the journalist Kostas Nikolakopoulos, from the ‘Gazzetta’, took aim at some players. Among them, James Rodriguez.

“Arabi was absent in this half. Biel was not there from the first half! James was walking. Embila for the first time decided to do something in the 80th minute! Reabciuk is now permanently mediocre and Doe isn’t as convincing as he was in his early days. And Fortounis was at 20% of his performance in the first half, ”wrote the journalist.

Olympiacos will play again, at home, on December 28, against Asteras Tripolis.

