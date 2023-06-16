James Rodríguez is a sensation in Colombia. The talented midfielder from Cucuta has been in the country for several days and his presence has caused unexpected scenes for his local fans.

last weekend, Rodríguez stole all eyes in Bogotáwhen appearing at the headquarters of his business, Café Dos Molinos, in the Portal 80 Shopping Center.

And after being a protagonist in the capital, James went to the department of Antioquia, where he has a well-known residence.

In Medellín, this Thursday, Rodríguez caught the eye, as he was seen with the Spanish model Joana Sanz, wife of Dani Alvesplayer in prison for a case of alleged sexual abuse.

James Rodríguez and the wife of Dani Alves

Photo: Win Sports Screenshots

As it became known, James Rodríguez was this Thursday at the headquarters of Café Dos Molinos, in the El Poblado sector.



There, in the middle of the visit of one or another fan, the ’10’ met Joana Sanz.

As expected, they shared a coffee in the place.

James Rodríguez and the wife of Dani Alves. Photo: Instagram of James Rodríguez and Joana Sanz

Dani Alves’ wife took advantage and tried the Choclo ‘waffle’, one of the specialties of the ’10’ business.

Later, she herself shared the image of the meeting and left a heartfelt message to the Colombian soccer player.

“Thank you, James, for the welcome in your beautiful country, what a beautiful energy. Good luck with your coffee”Told him.

“I’ll take the suitcase with the rich smell of Colombian coffee,” he added.

Joana Sanz traveled to Medellín to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The decision, as reported by the Spanish press, was to celebrate in Colombia and take a breath outside of Spain, where the tension is permanent due to the Alves case.



“Joana Sanz recovers her smile with this former Real Madrid soccer player”headlines ‘Mundo Deportivo’ about the meeting with James Rodríguez.

James Rodríguez and his last interview

During his time in Bogotá, James gave an interview to ‘RCN’. There he talked about everything and everyone.

