There are only questions in the future of James Rodriguez, your situation is not resolved and time is against you. The only thing that is clear about the '10' of the Colombia selection It is his departure from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

James's novel continues to add chapters and it seems that the end is far away. According to him he revealed RCN newsthe Cucuteño discarded a proposal that he had on the table to change scenery, environment and country.

Fans and managers of banfield They became excited about the Colombian's repatriation, and despite the fact that there were approaches from the club, he himself James He rejected the proposal to return to Argentina.

The doctor mentioned explains that the management of the 'drill' contacted the player and his environment, but the operation was unsuccessful.

“There is always interest in James wearing the 'Taladro' shirt again as he did until 2010. There was direct contact with him (that shows his humility) and with San Pablo. James was very grateful for the possibility, but we know that the decision does not depend exclusively on him. There is a family behind him that makes his return very difficult at this moment,” said a director of banfield to RCN.

In this way, a new exit door is closed for the 32-year-old from Cucuta, who continues training with the team of the Sao Paulodespite the fact that there is already an agreement to terminate the contract.

What options do James Rodríguez have left?



Time is working against the Colombian, he has not officially terminated his contract because he is demanding 2 million euros from the São Paulo club for a debt in salary and sponsorships.

Two weeks ago, when his divorce with Sao Paulo, There was talk of a return to Europe. He Besiktas of Türkiye showed interest, but the operation did not bear fruit and the registration book was closed on February 8.

Argentina was another option, but after the 'no' to banfield and the difficult economic situation that the country in the south of the continent is going through makes its arrival very complicated.

All roads point to the arrival of James Rodriguez to the Major League Soccer (MLS) of the United States.

Although there is no official offer on the table James Rodriguezthe transfer window of the MLS It closes next April and is one of the few leagues that has the financial muscle to meet the financial demands of the captain of the league. Colombia selection.

A few days ago there was talk of an arrival at Royal Salt Lakebut this information was quickly denied and press reports stated that there was no offer from the club.

For now, James Rodriguez He tries not to lose his football rhythm and continues training in Brazil while defining his future. Some press versions indicate that he wants to play in the MLS to be close to his daughter Salome, who lives in Miami with her mother. Daniela Ospina.

