James Rodríguez was injured again: Al Rayyan’s statement

James Rodríguez has not been able to play a minute for Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League, and now he has a new problem that leaves him out of the competition.

The Colombian player, who has not played with the Qatari club since March 5, suffered a new injury. This was confirmed by his club on their social networks.

“After the medical examination and the MRI of James Rodríguez… it was confirmed that he had a new injury to the anterior muscle of his left leg (first degree tear), which will be absent for about 3 weeks,” says the club’s message .

After the medical examination and the magnetic resonance of James Rodriguez .. it was confirmed that he had a new injury to the anterior muscle of the left leg (a first-degree tear), which will be absent for about 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/NJf4Pwehbf — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) April 22, 2022

News in development.

SPORTS