James Rodríguez was injured again: Al Rayyan’s statement

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player.
Twitter @AlRayyanSC
James Rodriguez, Al Rayyan player.
The Colombian has not been able to have minutes in the Asian Champions League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 22, 2022, 01:49 PM
James Rodríguez has not been able to play a minute for Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League, and now he has a new problem that leaves him out of the competition.
The Colombian player, who has not played with the Qatari club since March 5, suffered a new injury. This was confirmed by his club on their social networks.
“After the medical examination and the MRI of James Rodríguez… it was confirmed that he had a new injury to the anterior muscle of his left leg (first degree tear), which will be absent for about 3 weeks,” says the club’s message .
After the medical examination and the magnetic resonance of James Rodriguez .. it was confirmed that he had a new injury to the anterior muscle of the left leg (a first-degree tear), which will be absent for about 3 weeks pic.twitter.com/NJf4Pwehbf
— AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) April 22, 2022
News in development.
SPORTS
April 22, 2022, 01:49 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #injured #Rayyans #statement
Leave a Reply