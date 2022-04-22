Saturday, April 23, 2022
James Rodríguez was injured again: Al Rayyan’s statement

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player.

Photo:

Twitter @AlRayyanSC

James Rodriguez, Al Rayyan player.

The Colombian has not been able to have minutes in the Asian Champions League.

James Rodríguez has not been able to play a minute for Al Rayyan in the Asian Champions League, and now he has a new problem that leaves him out of the competition.

The Colombian player, who has not played with the Qatari club since March 5, suffered a new injury. This was confirmed by his club on their social networks.

“After the medical examination and the MRI of James Rodríguez… it was confirmed that he had a new injury to the anterior muscle of his left leg (first degree tear), which will be absent for about 3 weeks,” says the club’s message .

News in development.

SPORTS

