Thursday, May 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez was in the NBA game and was applauded

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodriguez

The Colombian attended the Miami Heat and Philadelphia game.

The Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday with a score of 119-103. thanks in part to the performances of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, to go up 2-0 in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal.

The star Butler finished with 22 points and 12 assists and the center Adebayo he did it with 23 points and nine rebounds.

See also  Dybala-Juve, an unfinished love: and Inter becomes the right solution ...

It may interest you: (Real Madrid: see the goals that take it to the Champions League final, video)

The Miami Heat now move to Philadelphia for Game 3 of this series to the best of seven next Friday.

For the Sixers, who played again without their Cameroonian star Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey stood out with 34 cards, fellow star Jemas Harden with 20 units and nine scoring services and Tobias Harris with 21 points.

james visiting

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez was present at the meeting, was recognized and applauded by the public. In addition, they gave him a shirt with his last name and the number 10.

The player, who still does not play with Al Rayyan due to injury, was recently in Colombia, at his sister’s wedding.

Now, in the United States, he took the opportunity to go to the game and take photos. “It was a pleasure to see you play tonight. Great game! Thanks for everything @jimmybutler”, was James’ message on his Instagram account

See also  Heavy snow paralyzes northeastern United States
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #NBA #game #applauded

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Technology The video shows how a large human robot repaired power lines in Japan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.