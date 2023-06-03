James Rodríguez spent a few days in Colombia, waiting to define his sporting future, with the idea of ​​remaining in European football.

(It may interest you: James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday)

The player has been in the news in recent days for the interview he gave in which he talked about everything, generating controversy in several of his responses to RCN News and Win Sports. Now, James is in the news but not for sports issues.

James, like conquest?

The midfielder of the Colombian National Team chose to travel to the United States and meet his daughter Salomé to celebrate her 10th birthday. But this trip coincides with an image that haunts social networks in which James is seen with a famous model.

After breaking up with Shannon de Lima, James Rodríguez has kept his sentimental life away from the paparazzi, and although he has been linked to a couple of beautiful women, all models, this Friday rumors about a possible romance with Aleska Genesis exploded.



James and the Venezuelan appeared at the Miami airport. They walked around the place together, suitcase in hand and apparently towards the same destination, unleashing a wave of rumors,

Genesis is remembered for a scandal that she starred in in 2022, after appearing in a video practicing witchcraft. A video call was recorded and published on social networks until it went viral; there the model was seen asking to “tie” the singer Nicky Jam, after he decided to end the relationship.

In the following memes, the Venezuelan also accused an ex-partner of physical abuse. Miguel Mawad accused her of having been unfaithful with Maluma. After a stress crisis that caused alopecia and months of treatment to recover, the model came out this week to deny a pregnancy. Now, Aleska is linked in a new romance.

FOOTBALL REDACTION