James Rodríguez warns in practice of Sao Paulo: two goals in video of only 10 seconds

James Rodríguez returned to group training, he felt part of a team again, he was once again applauded, after almost 4 months without touching solid ground. He came to São Paulo to resurface, to go back to being what he was or similar to what he was, to be a resurrected James.

James, who will be presented this Sunday before the game against Atlético Mineiro, seeks to honor his name to resurface and show in Brazil that football is still intact.

For the moment, this seemed to show it in the training session prior to the match against the ‘Galo’.

(James Rodríguez: the details of his presentation in Brazil).

Video: James celebrates goals in training

In a video from the official Sao Paulo channel, shared by James Rodríguez, the ’10’ from Cucuta appears as the protagonist.

After an enthusiastic reception from his colleagues, James is very participative.



In fact, in the midst of his momentum, score two goals in the short video. And the fans of Sao Paulo are excited.



“In 10 seconds he already scored more goals than other players”comments one in Portuguese.

“Play a lot James”says another.

(Men of the Colombian National Team could reach the Premier League: they reveal the offer).

The presentation of James Rodríguez at the Morumbí will be this Sunday, at 2 pm

More news

SPORTS