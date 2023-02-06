James Rodriguez He played as a starter this Sunday in the game in which Olympiacos failed to hurt PAOK, on ​​date 21 of the Greek League.

The number 10 of the Colombian National Team had a lot of mobility on the field of play, he fired shots that made PAOK difficult and in fact, in what was his clearest option, he smashed a strong shot against the post. However, what caused the greatest impact was his departure at minute 81 of the commitment that ended 0-0.

This, because according to his coach, the Spanish Míchel González, James asked for the change after notifying that he had some muscular discomfort.

(You can read: Daniel Galán: the story behind the controversy over his absence from the Davis Cup).

‘James warned us’

Questioned about the departure of James Rodríguez, Míchel commented that the ’10’ warned him of his muscular discomfort at halftime.

“Yes, at the break He told us that he had some discomfort in the femoral biceps and we prefer to protect him because he is an important player for us and we did not want to take the risk of losing him for later”, he commented at a press conference.

On the impact of the departure of the ’10’, he added:

“From the moment we had to take James out of the game, because he was feeling some discomfort, we didn’t control the ball that much, but we are happy with the role that the team had in all its lines”.

⚠️ “James was substituted due to bicep femoral problems”. -Michel, DT of Olympiacos. 🇬🇷 From Greece they affirm that it would NOT be serious… pic.twitter.com/GSE2dkU1Vc — DSportsCo (@DIRECTVSportsCo) February 6, 2023

this is james

Speaking to the Olympiacos media, James spoke, but he only referred to his desire to score, after the shot against the post in the recent game.

“It would have been a nice goal, but the most important thing is that I was there and I was able to try. Let’s hope that in the next game I can score a goal or pass too, but the most important thing is that the team wins, I always want to help, here I go Step by StepI think I have done things well and I want to continue on this path“said the ’10’.

Olympiacos’ next game is for the first leg of the Greek Cup semifinals, against AEK Athens.

At the moment, the local press indicates that James’ discomfort would not be serious and he could be a starter.

More sports news