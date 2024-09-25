Much expectation has been generated with James Rodriguez at Rayo Vallecano, but also some unrest among the fans, as the Colombian is not yet a starter and everything points to the fact that he will not be one today when Rayo visits Girona, with Colombians Yaser Asprilla and Jhon Solís, who are also not regular starters.

According to the criteria of

Will James play?

James has played two games for his new club, but has not started. That is why there has been no shortage of complaints against coach Iñigo Pérez, who defends himself in every press conference from the constant questions: When will James be back? Why is James not a starter?

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

Íñigo Pérez wants to take the James issue calmly, he knows very well that he had two months of inactivity from football and he does not want to rush his adaptation, since he is a player very prone to muscle injuries, a problem that frustrated him in his previous experiences.

And the coach insists that James has only been working with the team for a few weeks and that he still needs time to fit into the game plan. In fact, Iñigo said about when James will be ready: “I don’t know, but, even if I knew, I wouldn’t say. I move in short periods of time, which is how we should focus as a club.” Today it would not be strange for James to be substituted in the last minutes.

Since he landed in Vallecas, the Cucuteño watched the duel against Barcelona from the box, was absent from the defeat against Espanyol, and played a handful of minutes against Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid; a total of 21 minutes.

Yaser Asprilla Photo:TAKEN FROM THE VIDEO AND EFE Share

On the other side, Yaser Asprilla He also generates expectations in Girona because he has arrived as a major reinforcement and has barely started a game.

Solís, the other Colombian from Girona, is also looking to earn his place in the team and has played two games as a starter.

Programming

Wednesday, September 25th

Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Time: 12 m.

DSports TV, channel 613).

SPORTS

More sports news