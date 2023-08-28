James Rodríguez: video of his ‘play’ in Sao Paulo and praise from the press in Brazil

James Rodriguez added this Sunday the most minutes in a match with São Paulo from Brazil so far.

The Colombian midfielder started, but there was little he could do to avoid his team’s 1-2 defeat against América Mineiro, in the match valid for the date 21 of the Brasileirão. Even so, He stood out for being incisive and leaving samples of his magic.

James puts the magic in Sao Paulo

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

James was one of the players who tried to direct the course of a Sao Paulo, with a majority of substitutes.

The Colombian was the leader of a young group during the first half. Then, to the second, he had good samples of play, despite the fact that he missed the last pass.

“James Rodríguez was one of the few reasons for encouragement for the São Paulo fans in the game”pointed out ‘LANCE’, from Brazil.

“With James playing a good game, the Tricolor began to approach the rival area, but failed on the last pass”, said ‘Gazzeta de Sao Paulo’.

In ‘O Globo’ they highlighted: “He fought a lot for the ball, made beautiful dribbles and opened spaces. He still lacks pace and loses the ball a lot, also because he is the riskiest among the reserves”.

James hopes to reappear on Sunday, against Coritiba.

