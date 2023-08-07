Monday, August 7, 2023
James Rodríguez unleashed madness: this was his incredible presentation in Sao Paulo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez unleashed madness: this was his incredible presentation in Sao Paulo

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez, Sao Paulo player.

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.

James, without playing, aroused a massive ovation. His figure is synonymous with illusion in Sao Paulo.

James Rodriguez He arrived at Sao Paulo a week ago and, after his signing became official, the Colombian generated a lot of expectations. After completing several training sessions, the talented midfielder only needed to be received by the fans at the Morumbí. This Sunday: zero hour.

James applauded like a star in Brazil

In front of more than 40,000 fans, James Rodríguez appeared at the Morumbí stadium for the first time and wore the team’s black jersey with the number ’19’ on the back.

As well as the Colombian, Lucas Moura was also presented and both left the Morumbí field on time, prior to the match against Atlético Mineiro, where the fans of the tricolor jumped with emotion when they saw their two new stars.

When both Moura and James left, they both posed for photos with the Sao Paulo mascot and immediately greeted all the fans. doing a little Olympic lap. The ovation was tremendous.

After greeting the fans, James and Moura were put on a platform, where they finished taking their respective photos, while confetti in the colors of Sao Paulo adorned the reception for the two stars.

