James Rodríguez: tremendous reaction after having his first ‘goal’ of 2023 disallowed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
STAR+ screenshots
The ’10’ celebrated when the judge brought his whistle to his mouth. Later, Rodríguez did not stay still.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 3, 2023, 05:16 PM
James Rodriguez He lived bittersweet moments in his first game of 2023. The Colombian ’10’, starting with Olympiacos this Tuesday against Ionikos, had an acceptable performance, but failed to make a difference. In fact, Rodríguez had the key to what could have been the first goal of the game and the first scored by him in the new year. However, the referee did not validate it.James’ anger at the judge’s decision was evident in his reaction.
James’ rage over ‘disallowed goal’
Around the 25th minute of the game, Rodríguez received a cross from the right, the product of a free kick.
The ’10’ jumped freely and hammered the ball in an outstanding way. However, when the ball was about to touch the net, the judge put his whistle to his mouth and decreed a previous foul.
Apparently, the referee of the commitment penalized a foul on the edge of the large area, due to a grab from a teammate of James to a rival.
Naturally, Rodríguez was upset. His reaction was to rebuke the referee, first asking him to review the VAR. Then, hands behind his back, he stood in front of her.
(You can read: Michael Schumacher: heartfelt message with which he reappears after the hard accident).
In the end, the judge did not back down on his decision and James ended up playing 84 minutes.
Olympiacos won 2-0.
SPORTS
More sports news
January 3, 2023, 05:16 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #tremendous #reaction #goal #disallowed
Leave a Reply