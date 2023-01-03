James Rodríguez: tremendous reaction after having his first ‘goal’ of 2023 disallowed

James Rodriguez He lived bittersweet moments in his first game of 2023. The Colombian ’10’, starting with Olympiacos this Tuesday against Ionikos, had an acceptable performance, but failed to make a difference. In fact, Rodríguez had the key to what could have been the first goal of the game and the first scored by him in the new year. However, the referee did not validate it.James’ anger at the judge’s decision was evident in his reaction.

James’ rage over ‘disallowed goal’

James Rodríguez celebrates his last goal of 2022. Photo: Screenshots

Around the 25th minute of the game, Rodríguez received a cross from the right, the product of a free kick.

The ’10’ jumped freely and hammered the ball in an outstanding way. However, when the ball was about to touch the net, the judge put his whistle to his mouth and decreed a previous foul.



Apparently, the referee of the commitment penalized a foul on the edge of the large area, due to a grab from a teammate of James to a rival.

Naturally, Rodríguez was upset. His reaction was to rebuke the referee, first asking him to review the VAR. Then, hands behind his back, he stood in front of her.

In the end, the judge did not back down on his decision and James ended up playing 84 minutes.

Olympiacos won 2-0.

