Tuesday, May 23, 2023
James Rodríguez trains in Bogotá and shows his new car, a luxury

May 23, 2023
The Colombian continues as a free agent

The Colombian is getting ready to be called to the National Team.

In the last days James Rodriguez has been news, for the inauguration of his restaurant in Bogota and because he trains at the headquarters of the Colombia selection.

goalscorer of Brazil World Cup 2014, left the olympiacos with whom he agreed to terminate his contract after differences with the coach in charge of the team, José Anigo, who replaced him at halftime in the classic against Panathinaikos.
The new

James surprised with some publications in which he is seen training at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogota.

“As at home. 👌🏼 like at home,” wrote the flyer from Cucuta on his social networks, accompanied by the text with four photographs.

At the same time, he has been seen driving a Mercedes Benz G500, a luxurious, expensive and very fast car.

The Colombian’s new ‘toy’ reaches a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

The cost of the car is about 120 thousand dollars, a real luxury that the footballer gives himself
