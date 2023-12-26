James Rodriguez has not been able to give much more than what he has shown so far in the Sao Paulo, Brazildue to injuries and lack of stability, but he keeps going.

The Colombian arrived at the Brazilian club in the middle of this year, after having terminated his contract with the Olympiacos, from Greece. In Brazilian football, he had performances that allowed him to regain his place and be important with the Colombia selection.

Uncomfortable?

James gave an interview to Globoesporte in which he raised doubts about his continuity in the São Paulo tricolor.

“In football everything changes very quickly. I never liked to talk about the future, only God knows. I like to talk about the present, about everyday life. I don't know what will happen in 2024, football changes a lot. One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else. I don't know, I like to talk about the present, and the present is the now. I will try to be well to help the team,” he declared.

Dorival Junior, The Sao Paulo coach said that he continues to count on James and threw a dart at the National Team, blaming them for the physical problems he suffered at the end of the championship.

“Most of the time, unfortunately he returned from the national team with an aggravated problem, small injuries that made training with our group considerably difficult, to the point that when the national team returned, after 10 or 15 days, they still handed him over to the department. doctor,” said the DT.

The confession

The man from Cucuta confessed two uncomfortable situations that he experienced when he played in Arab soccer, when he was part of the Al Rayyan.

“In soccer, when everyone takes a bath, they are left without anything (clothes) and there my teammates told me: 'No, no, you can't stay like that.' I was scared,” mentioned the 10 of the Colombian National Team; “It was much more difficult to adapt in that country.”

And the other was: “They eat with their hands. It was difficult for me too. They all eat together with their hands. They offered to share and I said: 'No, thank you'. I asked about the cutlery and they told me: 'No, with hand', and I responded: 'You're crazy, I'm not going to eat with my hand.'”

