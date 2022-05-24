Tuesday, May 24, 2022
James Rodriguez to the NBA? The video that shows his level in basketball

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez playing basketball
Photo:

Instagram James Rodriguez

The soccer player, who has witnessed several games this season, is very skilled at scoring.

James Rodríguez continues to be news for situations far from football. The midfielder of the Colombian National Team, whose future in terms of clubs seems to be in suspense, has been very active in social networks in recent days.

The ’10’ of the tricolor team has appeared in videos on the different platforms singing vallenatos, visiting other celebrities and doing other activities.

From that list of Rodríguez’s ‘hobbies’, his interest in basketball has shone, something he has already shown on previous occasions. However, as could be seen a few weeks ago, James seems to be very much in the ‘NBA world’.

James, ‘the basketball player’

On May 4, Rodríguez was caught on camera during the NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat.

During that engagement, James, who was on the court with reggaeton player Blessd, was supporting Jimy Butler, from the Heat, who seems to be close to him.

In fact, this Tuesday, James posted a video of himself shooting the basket so skillfully that some netizens are fantasizing about joining the NBA.

In the recording, shared on his Instagram stories, Rodríguez tagged Butler.

Will your sports future be in the United States?

James Rodriguez playing basketball

James Rodriguez playing basketball

SPORTS

