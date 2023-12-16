James Rodríguez regained continuity with Sao Paulo, team he joined in the middle of the year after having terminated his contract with Olympiacos, from Greece. That allowed him to regain a leading role in the Colombian National Team.

James has played 14 games with the São Paulo tricolor, with one goal scored and three assists, and coach Dorival Junior says that he is counting on him for 2024, the year in which the club returns to the Copa Libertadores, after having won the Copa de Brazil.

However, James gave an interview to Globoesporte in which he questioned his continuity with Sao Paulo.

“In football everything changes very quickly. I never liked to talk about the future, only God knows. I like to talk about the present, about everyday life. I don't know what will happen in 2024, football changes a lot. One day we are here, another day we are in another place. I don't know, I like to talk about the present, and the present is the now. I will try to be well to help the team,” he said.

This Saturday, James published a photo on his Instagram account in which he sees himself riding a private plane. What caught attention was the text of the message that accompanied the image.

“10 out of 10,” the player wrote, accompanied by emojis of a star and a plane. It is worth remembering that Junior de Barranquilla has just been crowned champion of Colombia and got his tenth star.

The message began to excite the Junior fans again, a team that had already broken the market with the hiring, at the beginning of the year, of Juan Fernando Quintero, a bet that did not turn out well.

Former soccer player Martín Arzuaga, one of the club's historic scorers and today an ESPN commentator, went all out to celebrate the possible arrival of James.

Get ready to receive a star who knows the Metropolitano like no one else. 10⭐️🇨🇴🏆🦈🇵🇪👏🏻 — Martin 'Torito' Arzuaga (@arzuagatoro24) December 16, 2023

How real is the possibility of James arriving?

James Rodríguez earns two million dollars a year in Sao Paulo. If he reached Junior, the salary would surely be lower, but an important amount for the club's finances.

It should be remembered that, for having become champion and for his participation in the group stage of the Libertadores, Junior receives 3.5 million dollars from Conmebol. That is to say, a good part of the prize would go into the salary of the '10'.

Asked by EL TIEMPO about the possibility, Junior's manager, Héctor Fabio Báez, was blunt: “That's smoke.”

