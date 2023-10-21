You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
Twitter Sao Paulo FC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian is coming off a great performance with the Colombian National Team,
James Rodriguez He seems determined to improve his numbers with Sao Paulo, the club he joined for this season and where he has not yet fully established himself.
James, to shine in his club
James has just completed a great job with the Colombian National Team. He had a great game against Uruguay, in which he scored a goal. He then stood out in the draw against Ecuador, on dates 3 and 4 of the World Cup qualifiers.
James traveled to Brazil after being with the National Team and placed himself under the coach’s orders Dorival Junior.
Now, from Brazil they point out that James, after his good moment with Colombia, arrives at the club to be a starter again.
The midfielder is expected to act as a first baseman in this Saturday’s game in which Sao Paulo hosts Gremio, at 4:30 pm with Star TVon date 28 of the Brasileirao.
Sao PAulo has just lost against Goias, 2-0, as a visitor, so the coach is expected to make changes and among them include the Colombian.
