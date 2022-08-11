Al-Rayyan visits Al-Arabí this Thursday, on the second date of the Qatar Stars League, and the Colombian James Rodriguez He is still not called up by coach Nicolás Córdova.

The Chilean coach explained, in a press conference, the situation of the Colombian, and confirmed that he has a physical problem.

“As for James, he is on the way to recover from injury, and he is an important player for Al Rayyan, and when he is ready, he will participate in the games, since he suffered a bruise that caused his absence,” Córdova explained.

James’ future remains uncertain

Although James appeared in the images in which Al-Rayyan presented his clothing and his new sportswear brand (he went from Puma to Kelme), everything indicates that the Colombian is looking for the possibility of returning to Europe, where he performed between 2011 and 2021 .

The problem for James is that time is running out to find a new team on the Old Continent. The book of passes in the five major leagues in Europe closes on the first of September and, for now, there is no clear possibility for the ’10’ to change teams.

During the preseason there was talk of a supposed interest from clubs like wolverhampton Y Rome, as well as a possible return to porto, your gateway to Europe. However, the only concrete offer for the player came from Brazil, specifically, from Botafogo.

The Brazilian club had reached an agreement with Al-Rayyan for the transfer, but it was the footballer himself who gave up changing the scene, for which, for now, his future continues in Qatar.

What alternatives do James have if he doesn’t get a club?

If no offer is made by the end of the month, James would have one possibility: terminate his contract with Al-Rayyan and try to get a team as a free player, for which he would have a few more days.

SPORTS