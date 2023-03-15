Through some ups and downs, James Rodríguez has made a respectable career in international soccer. The highest point was in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in which he remained in the history of this sport by becoming the tournament’s top scorer, with six goals.

James was key to leading the Colombian National Team to two world cups, the one in 2014 and the one in Russia in 2018, and today he is the team’s second all-time goalscorer, with 25 goals, 11 less than Radamel Falcao García.

He was in two of the most important teams in the world, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. With the first he won two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, two Spanish Leagues and two Spanish Super Cups. With the second, in two seasons, he celebrated two Bundesligas, two German Cups and one Super Cup for that country. He also won the Europa League with Porto de Portugal, his first team in Europe.

His presence in these squads and in teams like Monaco, Everton, Al Rayyan and today Olympiacos have meant that James has had a very good level of income in his career and that he has also known how to invest that money in various businesses that have been successful.

In an interview with Forbes Colombia magazine, James not only talked about his training for business, but also about his plans when he leaves active soccer.

“I would like to continue in football from a different facet than that of a player, I am preparing myself from the administrative and sports aspects at the highest level to be able to contribute my knowledge and experience to the new generations. I have a master’s degree in Sports Management and Administration and I want to continue training ”, he said.

“All my life I have been moved by that passion to win. In this facet I want the same. Do things like in sports: with discipline, order and clear goals, ”he added.

How much is James’s fortune calculated on?

James recently bought a coffee chain, Dos Molinos, in a new line after initially investing in a franchise for it. With his family, he also has a line of energy drinks and waters with his name and a food company, as well as investments in real estate, a rice producer and livestock.

The Celebrity Net Worth portal, which tracks the career and investments of various celebrities, highlights James’ career and calculates his net worth. She emphasizes that, in addition to her investments, James at the time was a figure in advertising campaigns for various brands. According to this portal, James’ net worth is estimated at about 80 million dollars.

Through Fundación Colombia somos todos, directed by his mother, Pilar Rubio, James has made contributions to build fields in vulnerable areas of the country. “We are happy because in 12 years we have impacted the lives of more than 6,000 boys and girls, as well as their families in 20 municipalities in Antioquia, Tolima, Atlántico and Casanare,” the player told Forbes Colombia.

