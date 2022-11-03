you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The Cucuteño ’10’ was nominated among local figures. His goals boost him in the voting.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 03:22 PM
James Rodríguez lives his moment of glory in Greece. The footballer of the Colombian National Team scored two goals in the last month that have been vital for the respite that Olympiacos has had in the local league.
Now, with the praise of the press on his shoulders, the ’10’ is close to receiving his first distinction: being the best player of the month.
And Colombians can help you achieve that distinction.
(You can read: James Rodríguez, without limits: the millionaire that his unique new pet costs).
So you can vote for James
The Greek Super League published this Thursday the list of nominees for the best player of the month of October.
In that time, James Rodríguez played four games and contributed in all of them. Two goals and two assists prove it.
To vote for him you can go to the league page, which is linked in the tweet below.
(Keep reading: James Rodríguez: see the great goal, with which he puts Olympiacos to victory).
🗳️ Ψηφίστε στο https://t.co/bjcu55VVGh τον #potm του Οκτωβρίου.
Οι υποψήφιοι Player Of The Month είναι:
1/ Γκαρσία-ΑΕΚ
2/ Τσοκάνης-Βόλος
3/ Σιμόν-Λαμία
4/ Ροντρίγκες-Ολυμπιακός
5/ Μπερνάρ-Παναθηναϊκός
6/ Καρέλης-Παναιτωλικός
7/ Μπάλαν-ΠΑΣ Γιάννινα#slgr #vote #Football pic.twitter.com/aeQTG8HqTN
— Super League Greece (@Super_League_GR) November 3, 2022
More sports news
SPORTS
November 03, 2022, 03:22 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #vote #player #October #Greece
Leave a Reply