James Rodríguez lives his moment of glory in Greece. The footballer of the Colombian National Team scored two goals in the last month that have been vital for the respite that Olympiacos has had in the local league.

Now, with the praise of the press on his shoulders, the ’10’ is close to receiving his first distinction: being the best player of the month.

And Colombians can help you achieve that distinction.

So you can vote for James

The Greek Super League published this Thursday the list of nominees for the best player of the month of October.

In that time, James Rodríguez played four games and contributed in all of them. Two goals and two assists prove it.

To vote for him you can go to the league page, which is linked in the tweet below.

