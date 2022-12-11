Sunday, December 11, 2022
James Rodríguez: they reveal the true cause of his departure from Everton

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

The Colombian’s passage through the English club still generates echoes.

While James Rodriguez It’s in Olympiacos of Greecewaiting for the Greek league to resume after the World Cup in Qatar, in England they do not stop talking about him.

James’ passage through the Everton it was ups and downs. The arrival of the technician Rafael Benitez precipitated his departure for Qatar.

James Rodríguez, in an Everton training session before the Florida Cup.

Photo:

Twitter: @everton_esp

Danny Donachieformer director of Everton’s medical services during the Ancelotti period, who praised the Colombian’s talent in a talk on the Unholy Trinity podcast.

“James (Rodriguez) is an incredible talent and probably one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen, if not the most talented. But his injury record was pretty bad when he came in., so I had my concerns about that. We had a lot of dialogue on that with Marcel Brands and Carlo Ancelotti about whether he would be able to continue playing in the Premier League,” he said.

“In that sense, it was not a bed of roses. When he came in and you see him training and playing, he was exceptional. He excited you when he could play. It’s a shame for players like James who can’t use his talent and play every week, because if he played every week in a full Goodison, he would have been electric. His talent is out of this world, he’s incredible,” he added.

And about his departure, he said: “There are some ideas about his attitude and I think it is absolute nonsense. His attitude is top notch. What prevented him from acting are injuries and this is very frequent. It’s really difficult when you have talent like that and you can’t play and it’s very difficult for James. There was a lot of excitement in training camp because he is just brilliant,” he revealed.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

