James Rodríguez is without a team. Today that is the only certainty, after his sudden departure from the Greek Olympiacos, with several weeks of contract to fulfill.

Now free on the market, James Rodríguez reappears in the folder of different teams around the world. Not in vain, as the ‘Transfermarkt’ portal pointed out, he is the most coveted player of those who do not have any connection.

Under this scenario, the latest statements by John Textor, the US president of the brazilian botafogo. This, then his words bring the ’10’ closer to the whole of Rio de Janeiro.

‘Need to pick up the phone’

“I like to see these great players, it’s a similar case with Cavani… I have been seeing James for many years, my children too”, said Textor, at a press conference before the 2-1 victory against Sao Paulo, for the Brasileirao.

“These players must want to be chosen, want to be here, must want to play. He (James) is very good, I don’t know why he didn’t do well at the other club, but if the great player comes for the right price…”he added.

“I like to monitor, it is true that we spoke with James’ representative. But until he says that he wants to play here…, that’s the key moment for me. You need to pick up the phone and say you want to play for Botafogo. That hasn’t happened yet. We will keep looking, but so far nothing has happened, ”she detailed.

“It may be an answer that disappoints the ‘fans’. But I don’t hire celebrities. We are looking for good players for the team, for the reserves and for the base. If you have an opportunity that fits your budget and can be developed, let’s try it.”he concluded.

Botafogo tried to sign James Rodríguez last year. The Rio club even made an offer for the athlete, at that time at Al-Rayyan, from Qatar, but the Colombian always expressed the desire to return to European football.

James Rodríguez has scored five goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances for Olympiacos this season.

