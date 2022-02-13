James Rodríguez: there is a romp at Al Rayyan

Colombian James Rodríguez has a new coach at Al Rayyan, after the board of directors made the decision to terminate the contract with Frenchman Laurent Blanc and appoint Nicolás Córdova.

Without a doubt, the club’s poor performance in Qatari football It was the reason for the decision to be made for Blanc to leave the squad bench.

Al Rayyan does not do his best campaign, is ninth in the general classification with 18 points and not having a good time.