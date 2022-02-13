Monday, February 14, 2022
James Rodríguez: there is a romp at Al Rayyan

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

The team leaders made drastic decisions.

Colombian James Rodríguez has a new coach at Al Rayyan, after the board of directors made the decision to terminate the contract with Frenchman Laurent Blanc and appoint Nicolás Córdova.

Without a doubt, the club’s poor performance in Qatari football It was the reason for the decision to be made for Blanc to leave the squad bench.

Who is the new DT?

Al Rayyan does not do his best campaign, is ninth in the general classification with 18 points and not having a good time.

Córdova was born on February 9, 1979 in San Cristóbal, Chile, and he was a midfielder who came to play for Brescia in Italy.

He was the coach of Qatar’s Under-23 category, but he had directed the Palestino and the Santiago Wanderers of his country.

