James Rodríguez: there is a romp at Al Rayyan

Colombian James Rodríguez has a new coach at Al Rayyan, after the board of directors made the decision to terminate the contract with Frenchman Laurent Blanc and appoint Nicolás Córdova.

Without a doubt, the club’s poor performance in Qatari football It was the reason for the decision to be made for Blanc to leave the squad bench.

Who is the new DT?

It may interest you: (Story of the Colombian who plays in Ukraine, in the midst of war tension)

Al Rayyan does not do his best campaign, is ninth in the general classification with 18 points and not having a good time.

Córdova was born on February 9, 1979 in San Cristóbal, Chile, and he was a midfielder who came to play for Brescia in Italy.

He was the coach of Qatar’s Under-23 category, but he had directed the Palestino and the Santiago Wanderers of his country.

Nicolas Cordova to replace Laurent Blanc as temporary coach for Al Rayyan. Nicolas Córdova will replace Laurent Blanc as temporary manager for Al Rayyan. pic.twitter.com/glqTo1NsTg — Al Rayyan EN/ES (@AlRayyanScEng) February 13, 2022

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: this will be the psychological work, key to his recovery)