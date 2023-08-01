James Rodríguez: the tactical possibilities to fit in in Sao Paulo

Four tactical possibilities in the São Paulo roster are what he would have James Rodriguezthe Colombian midfielder who is his recent and stellar signing.

James’ options on the court

Initially, the position in which James will play is classic 10, a position in the field that the fans have been asking for for a long time since there are some shortcomings in the offensive theme in attack and James will be key to giving that last pass to the attackers and creating danger in the middle distance.

James Rodríguez, with the Sao Paulo shirt.

The Colombian could replace Luciano in the starting eleven and in attack he will accompany Jonathan Calleri and the wingers Wellington Rato and Michel Araujo.



However, DT Dorival could also put James on the wing, a position that the midfielder knows well since he was used in that position in the Colombian National Team. Given this, James would take Araujo out of eleven and Luciano would come in to play ten and Calleri up front.





In the same way, James would help build the game, generate crosses and look for spaces on the wing.

On the other hand, another option for James is to play without wingers and have two forwards in front, making a formation 4-3-1-2. This option leaves room for Rodrigo Néstor who would help add James to midfield and support him in creating plays.



Finally, the last option being considered is to put the Colombian in a 4-3-3 scheme where James would rely on Rafinha on the wing and also on midfielders Nestor and Allison. Also, he could escape marking and create space for attackers.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

