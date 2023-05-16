James Rodríguez is still waiting for a new opportunity in football, after terminating his contract with Olympiacos, from Greece. The Colombian player, scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, does not give up and wants to come back in style.

James has been shown training alone in Madrid, where he traveled after ending his relationship with the Greek club, to maintain good physical shape.

On several occasions, James has also shown his taste for other disciplines. In addition to having attended several Major League Baseball games, he has shown his passion for basketball on more than one occasion.

The photo of James with two basketball players

James Rodriguez, Marina Ruiz and Crystal Simmons Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

This Monday, James Rodríguez published a story on his Instagram account in which he combines his passion for baseball and basketball.

The Colombian soccer player is seen in the image on a basketball court, dressed in a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey and basketball shorts.

Next to him, two women appear, which he tagged in his publication. It is about two basketball players, Marina Ruiz and Crystal Simmons.

Who are the two athletes featured in James’ Instagram post?

Marina Ruiz is a professional player and is part of Alcorcón, a team that has just been crowned champion of the VIPS League of the Community of Madrid, defeating Distrito Olímpico 68-56 in the final.

The victory in that championship gave Marina’s team the chance to compete in the promotion phase to the Women’s League 2, at the end of this month.

For her part, Crystal Simmons was born in Madrid, but went on to make an important career in the NCAA, in the United States, where she stood out for her defensive ability.

After his time in American basketball, in the midst of a pandemic, Simmons signed for Basket Veritas Pozuelo, where he shared a team with Marina Ruiz, who is one of his great friends.

