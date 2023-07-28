Close to being announced as a new Sao Paulo player, James Rodriguez became the second most searched personality on Google in the last 24 hours, behind only the singer Ze Vaqueiroaccording to an article by O’Globo.

According to company data, searches with the player’s name have multiplied by 300 times since it was reported that he was in negotiations to defend the Tricolor.

main questions

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Among the most frequently asked questions in Brazil about the Colombian there are basic things such as his date of birth and who he is.

Brazilians also wonder where James plays, how many goals he has scored, which teams he has played for, how many Champions he has played.

Another issue is whether James could play the Brazil Cup against Corinthians.

The answer is: “São Paulo needs to register the player with the CBF until August 8 to play in the match.”

“For the South American tournament, the deadlines are tighter, at least for the round of 16, in which São Paulo faces San Lorenzo -the first leg is scheduled for next Thursday, August 3 in Argentina-. To play it needs to be regularized for this Saturday the 29th. If this does not happen and São Paulo goes through the Argentines, they will be able to play the quarterfinals. Conmebol allows player exchanges in each phase of the tournament, with the exception of the final.”

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece. Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

When asked about James’ salary, the outlet explains: “According to unofficial information, the player had a salary of approximately R$ 1.5 million during his time at Olympiacos.”

Likewise, they question how much he will earn in Sao Paulo. “The value has not yet been revealed, but São Paulo guarantees that it is not doing crazy things to sign him. The club assures that the Colombian’s salary will not reach the R$ 1.5 million that Daniel Alves received.”

On the other hand, the most frequently asked questions about James are about the reasons for his departure from teams like Real Madrid and Olympiacos, and how long he hasn’t played since April 9.

