Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: the reason that would take him to Spain in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez, Olympiacos, adjusted

The ’10’ of Olympiacos “would not rest” and would return to Europe while the new champion is defined.

James Rodriguez He lives his best moment in Greece, after already accumulating two goals with the Olympiacos shirt.

See also  LeBron James: the amazing fortune that led him to break an NBA record

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has fitted perfectly into the approach of the Spanish Míchel González. And the press does not stop praising his performances.

Now, in the midst of that good moment, the Greek media reveals the plan that the ’10’ would have while playing the World Cup in Qatar: travel to Europe.

(You can read: James Rodríguez: see the great goal, with which he makes Olympiacos win).

James’s journey

James in his new jersey.

Photo:

Twitter Olympiacos.

According to the Greek version of the ‘Gazzetta’, the Olympiacos squad intends to ‘make the most of’ coach Míchel’s career and go to Spain while the World Cup is being played.

As reported by said medium, James and his teammates would go to Spain at the end of the year to carry out a kind of preseason that serves to continue adjusting details of the team’s operation.

More sports news

SPORTS

See also  James Rodríguez: Luis Díaz and Liverpool or Real Madrid to win the Champions League?

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #reason #Spain #middle #World #Cup #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bolsonaro's silence keeps Brazil in suspense after the elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result