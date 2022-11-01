James Rodríguez: the reason that would take him to Spain in the middle of the World Cup in Qatar

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The ’10’ of Olympiacos “would not rest” and would return to Europe while the new champion is defined.
October 31, 2022, 09:32 PM
James Rodriguez He lives his best moment in Greece, after already accumulating two goals with the Olympiacos shirt.
The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has fitted perfectly into the approach of the Spanish Míchel González. And the press does not stop praising his performances.
Now, in the midst of that good moment, the Greek media reveals the plan that the ’10’ would have while playing the World Cup in Qatar: travel to Europe.
James’s journey
According to the Greek version of the ‘Gazzetta’, the Olympiacos squad intends to ‘make the most of’ coach Míchel’s career and go to Spain while the World Cup is being played.
As reported by said medium, James and his teammates would go to Spain at the end of the year to carry out a kind of preseason that serves to continue adjusting details of the team’s operation.
SPORTS

October 31, 2022, 09:32 PM
