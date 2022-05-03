James Rodríguez: the nexus of his new ‘look’ with Karol G and Daniela Ospina

James Rodríguez was once again in the news in Colombia. As has been the custom for some time now, it’s not his big plays that fill the headlines but his actions off the pitch.

To the ‘boom’ that awoke in the world of entertainment for his presence at the wedding of his sister, the influencer Juana Valentina Restrepo, the singular change of ‘look’ with which he inaugurated May was added to him in the last hours.



The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team and Qatar’s Al Rayyan chose to dye his hair pink with a very particular style.

James’ new look.

Aware of the disruption of his new cut, James Rodríguez wrote on Twitter: “Now I want to see the memes”.

Even so, beyond the singular tone with which he presented the new ‘look’, some fans were struck by the apparent relationship that the style would have with that of other famous Colombians, such as reggaeton singers J Balvin and Karol G. Well, , yes there is a link between the unique styles of those mentioned.

The stylist of the famous in Medellin

The ‘looks’ of James, Karol G and Daniela Ospina. Photo: @jamesrodriguez10, EFE, @daniela_ospina5

As James Rodríguez himself shared, The man behind his new ‘look’ is Frank Durango Urán, a stylist and artistic designer from Medellín who has worked with celebrities such as J Balvin, Karol G, Piso 21 and Daniela Ospina herself.

His designs have recently stolen the spotlight on major music stages. Now, with James, his brand will also be seen on the soccer fields.

