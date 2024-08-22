After a spectacular Copa America and terminating his contract with Sao Paulo, Brazil, Colombian James Rodriguez is still without a team and worries fans of the national team with a view to the September dates for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Although it has been leaked that he has had contacts with River Plate from Argentina and Rayo Vallecano from Spain, Time is running out and next week the transfer market in Europe closes, which would close the doors to that football if an agreement is not reached.

Regarding his contacts with River, journalist Gabriel Anello said on Radio Mitre that the captain of the Colombian National Team was close to becoming a reinforcement for the club after an alleged call from the club itself. DT Marcelo Gallardo to convince the player. However, Rodríguez’s entourage denied this information and it seems that the ’10’ will not be joining this great American club.

Another option that appears in James’ deck is the Rayo Vallecano. Falcao García, another legend of Colombian football, has left his mark on this Madrid team. Now, two media outlets from that country insist that the Vallecas club is interested in having the services of the midfielder.

James, 33, has also been linked with Italian footballat clubs such as Napoli and Lazio, but a signing never materialized.

With Serie A already underway, the Colombian has a new ‘girlfriend’ in Italian football. The media in that country have linked him with Fiorentina, managed by Raffaele Palladino, former coach of Monza.

Although details of the negotiation were not revealed, it was learned that ‘La Viola’ would be interested in hiring the Colombian as one of his figures.

It has also been said that James wants to play in Italy, to complete his time in all the major leagues in Europe, because He has already played in Spain, England and France.

However, time is running out for James to sign for a club on the Old Continent, and it is not known whether he will be present with Colombia for the matches against Peru and Argentina in September.

