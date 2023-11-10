James Rodriguez appeared in the call for the Colombia selection for the matches against Brazil and Paraguay, waiting for him to continue responding with his football to take the team to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

After starting as a substitute in the first two games of the qualifiers, against Venezuela and Chile, James received the confidence of the coach Nestor Lorenzo to start against Uruguay and that day he responded very well: he was the figure of the match and scored the first goal in the two-goal draw in Barranquilla.

However, this week there was a scare with James: He did not appear on Wednesday in the match that Sao Paulo beat RedBull Bragantino 1-0, in the Brazilian Championship. Coach Dorival Junior did not take it into account.

The reason for James’ absence was gastroenteritis, which prevented him from being part of his team’s training. The good news is that the player is now available again.

The good news: James has already returned to training

The Somos São Paulinos account, which follows the activity of the São Paulo club and reflects it day by day on its social networks, published this Friday a photograph in which James is seen training normally with the rest of his teammates.

Now, it is in the hands of the coach the possibility of James being called up again with his club, before joining the Colombian National Team. Sao Paulo’s next game will be on Sunday, when they host Santos at the Morumbí stadium.

Sao Paulo occupies ninth place in the Brazilian championship, with 45 points, and today would obtain a place for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana.

James has already played 13 games with the São Paulo tricolor, which he joined in the middle of the year after being released from Olympiacos, of Greece. He scored a goal and contributed three assists.

