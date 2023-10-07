You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
Sao Paulo FC press office.
James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player.
The Colombian started in Sao Paulo in a match against Vasco da Gama.
James Rodriguez He can’t believe it, nor can the Sao Paulo fans. This Saturday, in a match against Vasco da Gama, in the Brasileirao, the Colombian missed an incredible option to score
James’ blunder
James first created a penalty, launching a pass that hit an opponent’s hand inside the area.
The person in charge of executing was not the Colombian, who has already missed two penalties with Sao Palo, but Wellington Rato. However, the player missed the charge, saved by goalkeeper Leo Jardim.
Jardim gave the rebound and the ball was left to James, who managed to capture the rebound in complete solitude, but his shot went wide in an incredible way.
The game was in the 46th minute, so both teams went into the break with a goalless tie.
