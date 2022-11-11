The present of James Rodriguez seems to be getting better and better, after a forgettable season at Qatar’s Al Rayyan. The Colombian changed clubs and went to Olympiacos, from Greece, with which he was already chosen as the best player of the month in the league of that country.

James is still remembered for the great World Cup he had in Brazil 2014, when Colombia achieved the best performance in its history. That year, the Selection directed by José Pékerman reached the quarterfinals, a phase in which it was eliminated by Brazil.

The performance of the ’10’ was outstanding in that World Cup: he kept the Golden Boot of the World Cup, scoring in all the games and finishing at the top of the scorers’ table, with six goals.

In addition, the first of the two goals he scored against Uruguay earned him the Puskas award that year, for the best goal of 2014.

Photo: See also Forget Fifa Street: Mario Strikers comes to Nintendo Switch Colombian Football Federation

The distinction of Fifa in its promotion of the World Cup

Although today James, due to his present and due to the elimination of Colombia from the World Cup that begins on November 20, generates divided opinions, Fifa does not forget what he did in the World Cup in Brazil and this Thursday, when the countdown to Qatar 2022 was going in 10, the entity included him in a promotional image of the tournament along with other celebrities who also wore that shirt.

Thus, James appears alongside the best players in history, the Brazilian Pelé and the Argentines Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

In addition, the French Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappé, the Croatian Luka Modric, the German Lothar Matthäus, the Italian Roberto Baggio and the Uruguayan Diego Forlán appear in the assembly.

“Who is your 10 favorite in the history of the World Cup?” Asks the official account of the tournament in Spanish. Curiously, the image has many responses against it, many of them from Colombian tweeters.

SPORTS

More sports news