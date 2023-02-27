Olympiacos, Greek team in which the Colombian plays, James Rodriguez, stopped going a good opportunity to get closer to the panatinaikosleader, by drawing 0-0, in a game that did not end in the best way.

The game for the Greek Super League generated a wide controversy that involved the president of the Piraeus club, Vangelis Marinakis.

The big problem

Everything was generated by the performance of the Portuguese judge joao pinheiro who was in charge of annulling a goal move, with the help of VAR in the 89th minute of the game.

The leader, seeing the situation, entered the field to rebuke the judge, with his huge and intimidating figure.

Hours later, a furious public claim was published by the Colombian team, absent in this duel due to injury.

“We thank the Olympiacos fans for the way they reacted to another blatant theft in a match for our team. The referees on the pitch and in VAR who control the phases of the match to favor our opponents! Non-existent offsides, fouls that did not exist, cards…” the statement said.

And he added: “Next time they will find something else! Now all of Greece knows what happened. We will all continue together with a bitter smile, giving everything until the last game: Our players, our fans! We are Olympiacos and we are born winners! This championship is one of the most corrupt and depraved of all time and everyone knows it, except maybe the Greek government.”

Michelthe DT of Olympiacos, regretted what happened and pointed out that foreign judges are not needed in the Greek tournament and hoped that in the last games of the season there would be no new embarrassments like this Saturday.

