The yellow shirt has a special aura for James Rodríguez, who became the most outstanding player of the Colombian National Team in his debut against Paraguay in the Copa América: two assists to lead the way to the first victory.

James reached 101 games with the Colombian National Team and showed that his talent is intact, even if he no longer has the same physical response: this was the individual balance of those led by Néstor Lorenzo:

Camilo Vargas: He only had two interventions, and in both of them he responded well. Nothing to do in the goal. Seven points.

Daniel Muñoz: great game from the side going on the attack. He opened the way to victory with a header. Behind, Paraguay tried to get behind him, but his teammates covered him well. Seven points.

Dávinson Sánchez: good performance in general terms, but ended up sacrificed in Paraguay’s goal. Seven points.

Jhon Lucumí: he played a good game, but he had to go off injured after just 25 minutes. Unrated.

Johan Mojica: involved in the Paraguayan goal: he was left hanging in the play and allowed Enciso to score. Six points.

Jéfferson Lerma: great game by the Crystal Palace player: impassable in the middle and scorer of the second goal. His departure resented the team. Seven points.

Ríchard Ríos: a fighter in the middle of the court. He won almost all the defensive duels and also dared to go on the attack: he tried from mid-distance and was close to scoring the first goal of the game. Seven points.

Luis Díaz: it was not his best game, but his rivals look at him with a lot of respect. A play was invented with two hooks in the first half that will surely enter the videos of the best actions of the Cup. Six points.

James Rodríguez, the great figure of Colombia

James Rodriguez: the great figure of Colombia and the party. The two goals for Néstor Lorenzo’s team came from his prodigious left foot: the first, in a move in motion, with a previous brake that left his marker stopped and ready to launch the center that Daniel Muñoz capitalized on. And the second, in a free kick taken by Lerma. The yellow jersey has a special aura for him. Eight points.

Jhon Arias: his work was not much noticed, but it was key for the team. He was mobile and sacrificed himself on the mark. He needed to appear a little more in attack. Six points.

Rafael Santos Borré: perhaps the only mole in Colombia, in the headline. He participated little and found himself very far from the goal. He was replaced. Five points.

The changes in Colombia

Yerry Mina: replaced Lucumí (28 PT). He’s not very technical, but he managed to maintain the structure. They gave him a penalty that the VAR overturned. Six points.

Mateus Uribe: entered for Lerma (23 ST). He was not so precise and just when he had just entered he discounted Paraguay. Unrated.

Jhon Córdoba: entered for Borré (23 ST). He did not come into play much, when Colombia was already betting on the counterattack. Unrated.

Kevin Castaño: came on for Arias to take care of the 2-1 lead in the last five minutes. Unrated.

Juan Fernando Quintero: entered to the ovation of James, whom he replaced. Unrated.

James Rodríguez’s statistics in the match against Paraguay

