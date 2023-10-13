James Rodriguez He had his vindication with the Colombian National Team, in the 2-2 draw

against Uruguay this Thursday in Barranquilla.

James not only scored a goal, the first of the game with a great technical gesture, but he was important in the creation of the team, distributing the game and showing a high level, arousing praise even from the rival coach. Marcelo Bielsawho admitted that he was surprised by the level of the steering wheel.

However, although James left the field cheered and applauded by the fans who recognized his good performance, he did not leave everyone happy.

Journalist Carlos Antonio Velez He made his assessment of the game that James played in his X account and had no praise but on the contrary criticism.

Vélez said that James’ game was a “decent” game, but he criticized him, normalizing the player’s performance.

Vélez’s criticism

Photo: Mauricio Dueñas. Efe

“The diagnosis regarding @jamesdrodriguez is also easy. He played a very decent game. A lot for what he can already produce. His technique has always been outstanding but he managed to hide his shortcomings in performance and physical condition.. At least he tried to score and that’s a lot. Good goal as well as Uribe’s, more productive and useful but also more criticized”, Vélez began.

Then, the commentator expressed: “It is very sad to see in the anguished expression on his face all the effort he is making to try to comply. He passed the exam understanding that alternatively count and stop counting. In elite football today, you cannot “build a team” so that a player shines or stands out. Today the players must be at the service of the team and not the team at the service of a player (except Messi and who knows). That should be clear!”

In another trill, Vélez tried to defend Luis Díaz’s game and argued that players like James, Borré and Fabra do not help him enough as happens with the Liverpool players.

