James Rodriguez He spoke and touched on all the thorny and secretive topics during his sporting life: his departure from Everton, the brush with Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team and his departure from Bayern Munich.

On his absence in a certain section of the playoffs at Qatar World Cup, Besides the America Cup, the ’10’ decided to talk about his relationship with Rueda in a broadcast on Twitch.

“For the qualifiers I was not in 6 games. I had a friction with the coach, it was nothing serious, but I was not in six games and in those six games I could have done something more, although it is something that is not known, it is unfair to think about that without having been. In the last 4 games I was and we have not been able to do things well, ”he said.

“That will always remain with me, that if I had been in those six games I would have been able to do something more. It’s over, in my thoughts now is being able to reach the next World Cup. I will be 35 years old, it is a good age, ”he added about his future with Colombia.

remembering is…

When James was at Everton, Rueda did not call him up for the qualifying games against Peru and Argentina.

“In recent days, the midfielder underwent medical examinations, which determined that he is not at the optimum level of competence, for which reason he will not be able to join the group called up by Reinaldo Rueda for the aforementioned commitments and the South American championship (Copa America),” the FCF statement said.

James reacted.

“I come from a recovery that is in its final part. In which I have taken enough time to integrate fully (…) The relevant times of this process suggest that I exercise caution to participate on date 7 of the tie, but They would allow me to fully integrate on date 8 and of course be there for the 2021 Copa América,” said the player.

And he added: “With surprise I receive the statement from the coaching staff, stating that they do not count on me and wishing me a full recovery. A recovery that I have already made and in which I have sacrificed a lot.”

Rueda did not stay with that and clarified the issue of his non-call.

“James told me what he felt the day before, the other captains expressed their solidarity with him. It’s normal, he’s not strong, it’s the pain at a time when he’s going to have his duel. I told him ‘think about it, reconsider it and in a few months talk,” Rueda said.

“All of us, and you the media, play a determining role. We are going for 20 years without South Americato have a world champion. Let’s not hurt each other. When we do not respect the calendars, the physical integrity of the players and the elite competition, we cannot continue making that mistake. The statement is normal, he feels that the National Team is his and he has lived it since he was a child, “he concluded.

