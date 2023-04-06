James Rodríguez reappeared this Wednesday in the 3-1 victory of Olympiacos against PAOK, for the Greek Super League.

The ’10’ returned to his club injured after the Asian friendly tour of the Colombian National Team and there was concern, in view of his record of physical problems, but he looked 100% recovered and with the initiative that has been his own since his landing at the club.

​

However, it was not that, or the goals from Bakambu, Masouras or El Arabi, that drew attention, but the interim DT who led the match after the unexpected resignation of the Spanish Míchel.

The reason is not his present but his past: the Frenchman José Anigo, former soccer player and current sports director of Olympiacos, has a legal record in his country, specifically in Marseille, the city where he was born and which is recognized as one of the most violent in the country.

The crimes that surround the coach of Olympiacos

According to the newspaper ‘Kathimerini’, from Greece, the problems had to do with Olympique de Marseille, in which he played more than 200 games and later served as coach, leading the club to a UEFA Cup final.

​

The site says that he had to respond to justice for charges of blackmailafter being accused in 2004 of allying with a childhood friend to put pressure on the club about transfers and deals, although later it was learned that he was extorted.

However, amid investigations, the French media they called him ‘The Godfather’, a nickname that infuriates Anigo even now.

Sadly, he wanted to manage the club again in 2013 and then ssuffered the murder of his 15-year-old son Adrien at the hands of criminals in Marseille.



It was one of the reasons why he left France and lived first in Tunisia and then in Greece, where he made a career as a coach and managed Levadiakos and Panionios before coming to Olympiacos.

Statement by José Anigo, the interim coach of Olympiacos at this time who led his first match at Rojiblanco and obtained his first victory managing Olympiacos, beating Paok 3-1 at home. pic.twitter.com/izpqGqRiWL – Olympiacos Argentina 🇦🇷🇬🇷 ⭐⭐⭐ (@OlympiacosA) April 6, 2023

