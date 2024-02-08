The Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez He asked São Paulo to terminate his contract after having made few appearances in the seven months he has been with the Brazilian team, sports sources confirmed to EFE.

James met this week with leaders of the club with which he has a contract until June 2025 to negotiate an amicable exit and they were open to a solution, according to the 'Ge' portal.

Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

Among the reasons given by the midfielder for requesting the exit are the few playing opportunities he has had in recent months and his desire to live closer to his family.

The 32-year-old former Real Madrid player arrived at São Paulo in July and, since then, has played 14 games, nine as a starter, and has scored just one goal.

The collapse in the market

James' fall in the market has been resounding. From his splendor in 2014, when he had his peak, to today, there is an abysmal difference.

James was valued at 80 million euros during his time at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, being his time of greatest splendor.

There began his fall, even in his next stage in the merengue team, when he was already worth 40 million euros.

At Everton James reached a value of 35 million euros. 20 million was his highest figure at Al Rayyan.

His time in Greece was short-lived, where he had a value of 9 million euros when he arrived at Olympiacos.

Today, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, James Rodríguez reaches a value in the market of 5 million eurosthe lowest in recent years.

