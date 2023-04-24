The football of James Rodriguez it is very uncertain. Once she left Olympiacos of Greecethe steering wheel has sounded for several clubs, including Latin America, but there is no news.

Meanwhile, the player from Cucuta is training alone. According to what is known, there are several teams that are interested in him and offers are heard.

There was talk that the Botafogo from Brazil It is one of the squads that has asked about the cucuteño, although nothing is fixed.

A new proposal?

And in the last hours, the interest of the team was known Indonesian football Persib to have the Colombian figure.

The information was provided by the Tribun News portal, which ensures that this Indonesian Super League team wants to drive.

“If Persib Bandung manages to sign him, James Rodríguez will automatically become the most expensive player of all time in Liga 1,” the report read.

Persib Bandung is a club that was founded in 1933, has won five titles in the Indonesian amateur league, but has only been champion of the first division once.

Today, he is third in the tournament with 62 points, 15 behind the leader, PSM Makassar, that is why they need a player to help them climb the table.



Michael Essien and English Carlton Cole They are some of the recognized figures of world football, who have defended that shirt.

