James Rodríguez: the brand equaled by Edinson Cavani

The Uruguayan forward of Valencia, Edinson Cavaniwho only played the first 45 minutes of the match against Elche, opened his goalscoring account with the Valencian club with a brace that helped his team come back in the first half with a 2-1 win over 0-1 in favor of the rival.

Cavani, who made his debut for Valencia against Celta de Vigo as a starter on September 17, has been a fixture in the black and white starting eleven in the following games against Espanyol, Osasuna and this Saturday against the team from Elche.

The international redeemed himself with two goals, the first from a penalty and the second with a great header after an unstoppable cross from André Almeida for Edgar Badía, from the missed penalty in the last match against Osasuna at El Sadar.

After the break, the 35-year-old player, who has signed for two seasons with the Valencian entity, was replaced by Hugo Duro and was seen on the bench with a small bandage on the side of his left knee.

matched James

James Rodriguez with Real Madrid

With these goals in the Spanish league, the Uruguayan striker entered the list of South American players who have scored in four of the five major leagues in the 21st century.

Cavani has scored in the leagues in England, France, Italy and Spain.

follow the mark of Alexis Sánchez, James Rodríguez, Philippe Coutinho and Ángel di María. This is how the statistics portal OPTA reports it.

James scored in Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton and Monaco, among the largest. He additionally scored in Portugal.

