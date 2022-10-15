Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: the brand equaled by Edinson Cavani

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

James Rodríguez from Monaco to Real Madrid: 75 million euros.

The Colombian has left his mark in the different European leagues.

The Uruguayan forward of Valencia, Edinson Cavaniwho only played the first 45 minutes of the match against Elche, opened his goalscoring account with the Valencian club with a brace that helped his team come back in the first half with a 2-1 win over 0-1 in favor of the rival.

Cavani, who made his debut for Valencia against Celta de Vigo as a starter on September 17, has been a fixture in the black and white starting eleven in the following games against Espanyol, Osasuna and this Saturday against the team from Elche.

See also  Candreva and the taboo of "his" Lazio

The international redeemed himself with two goals, the first from a penalty and the second with a great header after an unstoppable cross from André Almeida for Edgar Badía, from the missed penalty in the last match against Osasuna at El Sadar.

After the break, the 35-year-old player, who has signed for two seasons with the Valencian entity, was replaced by Hugo Duro and was seen on the bench with a small bandage on the side of his left knee.

matched James

James Rodriguez with Real Madrid

With these goals in the Spanish league, the Uruguayan striker entered the list of South American players who have scored in four of the five major leagues in the 21st century.

Cavani has scored in the leagues in England, France, Italy and Spain.

follow the mark of Alexis Sánchez, James Rodríguez, Philippe Coutinho and Ángel di María. This is how the statistics portal OPTA reports it.

James scored in Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton and Monaco, among the largest. He additionally scored in Portugal.

SPORTS

See also  Does James Rodríguez drive the bus now? See the unique video of the '10' in Qatar

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #Rodríguez #brand #equaled #Edinson #Cavani

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Tigres makes one more casualty official for the second leg of the Quarterfinals against Pachuca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result