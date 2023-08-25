Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: the balance of his debut in the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez: the balance of his debut in the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James RodrÃguez (right) leaves Lucas Piovi behind.

Photo:

José Jácome. efe

James Rodríguez (right) leaves Lucas Piovi behind.

The Brazilian team lost 2-1 against Liga de Quito in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

See also  Dimarco: "The touch on the goal? It's enough for it to go on. And I hope that the next one is the most important"

James Rodríguez saw action again this Thursday with Sao Paulo, in the 2-1 defeat against Liga de Quito, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. It was the Colombian’s first game in this continental tournament.

It was the last change that DT Dorival Junior ordered: James replaced Allison in the 77th minute, when the game was 2-0. Three minutes after his entry, Lucas Moura scored the goal that closed the gap.

James, since his admission, was the owner of his team’s free kick collections, although he did not have the opportunity to search for the goal, instead he had to try a second play to enable his teammates.

It is the third match that the Colombian has played with Sao Paulo and the first in a tournament other than the Brazilian championship, in his intention to gain pace to be taken into account by DT Néstor Lorenzo for the tie.

The rematch of this series will be on August 31, at 5 pm Colombia.

See also  Rodriguez against Teodosic: Milan-Bologna is worth the head

News in development.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #balance #debut #Copa #Sudamericana #Sao #Paulo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump, free after a fleeting but unprecedented arrest in his fourth criminal case

Trump, free after a fleeting but unprecedented arrest in his fourth criminal case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result