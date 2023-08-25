James Rodríguez: the balance of his debut in the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo

James Rodríguez saw action again this Thursday with Sao Paulo, in the 2-1 defeat against Liga de Quito, in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals. It was the Colombian’s first game in this continental tournament.

It was the last change that DT Dorival Junior ordered: James replaced Allison in the 77th minute, when the game was 2-0. Three minutes after his entry, Lucas Moura scored the goal that closed the gap.

James, since his admission, was the owner of his team’s free kick collections, although he did not have the opportunity to search for the goal, instead he had to try a second play to enable his teammates.

It is the third match that the Colombian has played with Sao Paulo and the first in a tournament other than the Brazilian championship, in his intention to gain pace to be taken into account by DT Néstor Lorenzo for the tie.

The rematch of this series will be on August 31, at 5 pm Colombia.

News in development.

