James Rodríguez returned to the title with Olympiacos this Sunday against Volosin a game of the Greek Super League, and made himself felt with a large attendance at 36 minutes into the game that his team ended up winning 3-0.

What is striking is that while Rodríguez mostly receives praise from the Hellenic press on account of his outstanding return, some others create controversy around the ’10’ on account of the supposed commitment that it should have in defensive matters.

(Also: James Rodríguez, alert: complex situation that Daniela Ospina lives with her daughter).

Controversy over James

In the match against Volos, Rodríguez was very participatory. His teammates, confident in his talent, did not hesitate to give him the ball whenever they could. In fact, in a clear move around the 25th minute, James came close to scoring. But his first moment of glory this Sunday came at 36 ‘, when after a free kick collection he managed to assist Bakambu.

“James knows how to take the right position and jump at the right time, as we saw the other day when he scored a header from a Fortunis corner, in the 6-1 win against Panetolikos, and as we confirmed yesterday in the 2-0 phase, with the assist from his header, which was used by Bakambu for the Olympiakos center forward’s goal”highlighted Kostas Nikolakopoulos, in his analysis of the game for the Greek edition of ‘Gazzetta’.

(Also: Controversy in Medellín over a fan who lifts her blouse at the Atanasio Girardot).

The issue is that in the same medium, it is reported that there are referents that they ask for more tactical coverage and defensive commitment in James.

“I see in the comments people, some readers and in general, who are on the side of the speed and tactical coverage that James should have, but that is not his job.”commented Dimitris Tomaras in his allusive column, emphasizing that there is a good portion of fans who ask that “James run more”.

Then, forcefully, Tomaras settled the controversy: “Only in a country like Greece we could write such comments for players of such quality, for footballers like James: stars”.

+3 🔴⚪️ 💪🏼. Now two important games with our team to strengthen us in what is to come. 🇨🇴🔜 pic.twitter.com/NxrcDE70Fy — James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) March 19, 2023

More news

SPORTS