Luis Manuel Díaz, Luis Díaz’s father, completed 13 days in captivity and this Thursday, November 9, he was released in Valledupar. ‘Mane’ had been kidnapped by the ELN when he was traveling in his truck through the rural area of ​​Barrancas, La Guajira, where the community was in suspense over his kidnapping.

It may be of interest to you: ‘We are very happy’: Liverpool celebrates the release of Luis Díaz’s father

The news has moved the entire sports world, from the Colombian Football Federation to the main sports media in England, which have echoed the release of the Liverpool star’s father.

This picture obtained from the Colombian Episcopal Conference official 9, 2023. The ELN guerrilla, in peace negotiations with the Colombian government, released this Thursday the father of the Liverpool football player Luis Diaz, kidnapped since October 28 in a border area with Venezuela, according to images broadcast by local media. Handout / Colombian Episcopal Conference / AFP See also Vuelta a España 2022: the time of the chrono that can define everything Photo: Episcopal Conference. AFP

One of the people who was always attentive to the kidnapping of ‘Mane’ Díaz is the Colombian James Rodríguez, who on different occasions asked for the freedom of the 58-year-old man.

This Thursday, after his release was confirmed, the man from Cucuta used his social networks and sent a heartfelt message celebrating the fact, and made an important request for the release of all the kidnapped people.

​

“Luis Manuel Díaz was finally released… We continue to call for the immediate release of the rest of those kidnapped in Colombia,” wrote James, who accompanied his publication with an emoji of praying hands.

Luis Manuel Díaz was finally released… 🙏🏻🙏🏻 We continue to ask for the immediate release of the rest of those kidnapped in Colombia. — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) November 9, 2023

Liverpool and Klopp celebrate the freedom of ‘Mane’ Díaz

Liverpool was one of the first to comment on the news that came from northern Colombia and celebrated through its social networks: “We are delighted with the news of @LuisFDiaz19. The safe return of the father and we thank everyone involved in securing his release.”

After the news became known, it was confirmed that Luis will start Liverpool’s match against Toulouse, on the fourth round of the Europa League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool coach, who gave details of how Luis Díaz was doing. “Lucho is very happy, with his thumb up all the time. He looks good, very, very good,” said the coach.

Regarding the player’s state of mind, he added: “Yes. He is in a great state of mind…

We asked him if he wanted to play, he said yes, so he will.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO