Rumors continue in Brazil about James Rodriguez: Will you continue in Sao Paulo? Will they be happy or bored with him at the club? Will he allow himself to be tempted by another team or will he choose the stability that he has already gained and has in mind? Colombia selection?

For now there are not many certainties. But it is clear that the Colombian needs to make decisions. The good thing is that, if necessary, they are not sparing any effort to conquer it.

Photo: Twitter: @OGabrielSa

According to the journalist Jorge Nicola, Sao Paulo would be doing its thing and, contrary to the version that they are bored with it, In reality they would be working on an attractive proposal to retain him.

According to the source, the creative already has an agreement with Sao Paulo to have a salary increase starting in January 2024. As he explained on his channel Youtubethe idea is that it goes from 700 thousand reais per month (142,000 dollars) “that remain net to the player”, to 1.5 million reais per month (about $300,000 per month)”.

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

According to the journalist, this was specified from the moment the contract was signed, which contemplated that will reach almost 4 million dollars a year.

There was no shortage of people who wondered if such a high income was justified for a player who is not yet the undisputed starter. But if It was agreed that way from the beginning, clearly it can no longer be breached. And that is good and bad thinking about the future because it really adds pressure to become undisputed.

The truth is will bill as expected and that motivation, added to that of the Colombian National Team, must be enough. Another bad move, at this point, would be fatal.

